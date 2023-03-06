scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Ambala: Three killed in separate road accidents

A biker with his mother was hit by a stray animal on Barara road. Both mother and son fell on the road and were injured seriously.

Listen to this article
Ambala: Three killed in separate road accidents
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Three persons, including a woman, were killed and one injured seriously in three separate road accidents in the last 24 hours in Ambala district.

A biker with his mother was hit by a stray animal on Barara road. Both mother and son fell on the road and were injured seriously. The biker, Puran Chand, a resident of Tandwali village, was going to Barara to bring medicines for his
ailing mother Bachni Devi, 73.

As soon as he reached the bazaar, a stray animal rammed into his bike. Puran and his mother fell on the road and were injured seriously. Both were rushed to community health centre where Bachni was declared dead and Puran was admitted.

A few days ago, two persons were killed in a similar accident when a stray animal had rammed into a bike. Municipal committee officials said that tenders were floated to catch the animals which cause accidents.

In the second accident, Brajesh Kumar, 19, working in Raman hotel, was going to railway station on bicycle to receive his relative. When he reached Braham Kumari chowk on Jagadhri road, a rashly driven truck hit him. He was seriously injured and was declared dead in the civil hospital, Ambala Cantt.

Also Read
Jagmeet Singh, illegal migrants, Canada, Tik Tok, Canada illegal migrants from US, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs
Canada Calling: Of illegal migrants from US, Indian students in fake coll...
PGI conducts first-ever renal transplant
Rohtak: 20-year-old student arrested for murder of parents, sister and gr...
‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh’s supporters block Jalandhar-Amrits...

In the last road accident, a youth working with a mobile shop was killed when he was returning to his village of Samalheri at night. As he reached near his village on Mithapur-Samalheri road, a truck rammed into his bike. He was taken to the civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The Saha SHO, Yashdeep, said that the police had registered a case against the truck driver.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 02:04 IST
Next Story

Ex-CEC suggests impartial watchdog to vet poll bonds

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close