Ambala: Three killed in separate road accidents

Three persons, including a woman, were killed and one injured seriously in three separate road accidents in the last 24 hours in Ambala district.

A biker with his mother was hit by a stray animal on Barara road. Both mother and son fell on the road and were injured seriously. The biker, Puran Chand, a resident of Tandwali village, was going to Barara to bring medicines for his

ailing mother Bachni Devi, 73.

As soon as he reached the bazaar, a stray animal rammed into his bike. Puran and his mother fell on the road and were injured seriously. Both were rushed to community health centre where Bachni was declared dead and Puran was admitted.

A few days ago, two persons were killed in a similar accident when a stray animal had rammed into a bike. Municipal committee officials said that tenders were floated to catch the animals which cause accidents.

In the second accident, Brajesh Kumar, 19, working in Raman hotel, was going to railway station on bicycle to receive his relative. When he reached Braham Kumari chowk on Jagadhri road, a rashly driven truck hit him. He was seriously injured and was declared dead in the civil hospital, Ambala Cantt.

In the last road accident, a youth working with a mobile shop was killed when he was returning to his village of Samalheri at night. As he reached near his village on Mithapur-Samalheri road, a truck rammed into his bike. He was taken to the civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The Saha SHO, Yashdeep, said that the police had registered a case against the truck driver.