Ambala: Three booked as their dog attacks 25-year-old

The Ambala police has booked three residents of Ambala city after their dog (Pitbull) allegedly attacked a 25-year-old woman and left her badly injured.

The accused were initially booked under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and later 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the IPC were added in the FIR.

The accused persons who have been booked by the police are Sukhvinder Singh, Navneet Kaur and Jaspreet (husband of Navneet Kaur), who had been at his inlaws residence for the past few days. Two of the three accused are absconding at present, the police said.

As per the FIR, the victim woman, who is a lactating mother of a one-and-half-year-old baby, has alleged to the police that her neighbour, Sukhvinder Singh, has a pet dog (Pitbull) at their residence. She told the police that she had been telling the neighbours to keep their dog tied, and not to leave it on the road.

The woman alleged that on August 29, 2021, while she was outside her residence, accused Navneet Kaur intentionally unlocked the main gate of her residence and let the dog on her. The Pitbull dog reportedly attacked the victim, and left her badly injured. The victim then raised the alarm, and the victim was rushed to the nearby hospital by her relatives.

It has been alleged the accused threatened the victim with more such attacks by the dog.

A complaint was forwarded to the local police about the incident, and an FIR was registered against the accused at Ambala City police station.

Navtej Singh, incharge of Ambala City police post II, said, “We have received a complaint and acted upon it. One of the accused in the case, Jaspreet (husband of Navneet Kaur), has been arrested while other two accused are absconding.”

“We will also be writing to the Municipal Corporation, Ambala City, to know if any action is to be taken by the MC authorities against the dog owner and to know what the guidelines are to keep Pitbull dog,” said Navtej Singh.

Advocate Ripanjeet Singh Soni, counsel for Jaspreet, said that he has been falsely implicated in the case by the police, and he has no role in the matter. We will be filing anticipatory bail plea of Navneet Kaur at the Ambala district court on Thursday.