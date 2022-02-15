scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Ambala: Special drive to curb liquor consumption in the open

The SHO under orders from the Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh and the Home Minister Anil Vij, has launched a special drive to control drinking in the open in the areas around general bus stand, railway station, Rai Market, BC Bazaar, Lal Kurti bazaar and Indira Chowk, etc.

By: Express News Service | Ambala |
February 15, 2022 4:23:32 am
Many were seen consuming liquor standing by their cars on the roads.

Following increasing complaints against incidents of open liquor consumption at road side hotels, dhabas and in parked cars, the SHO Naresh Kumar went around the areas in plain clothes where the liquor was being consumed in open. Many were seen consuming liquor standing by their cars on the roads.

Many people were rounded-up for drinking liquor on the national highway as well.

There are dozens of wine shops and liquor vendors where people park their cars, in which shopkeepers supply them liquor bottles, glass tumblers and food. SHO Naresh Kumar raided these spots and rounded up several persons in open violation of the rules that prohibit the open consumption of alcohol.

