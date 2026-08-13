Tension in Ambala as cops fire teargas to disperse Sikh protesters

Tension erupted in Ambala on Thursday as police fired teargas shells to disperse the members of the Sikh community near Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib while they were marching towards the town town demanding the arrest of Ludhiana-based Gursimran Singh Mand, president of the International Anti-Khalistan Front, officials said.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jathedar Jagdish Singh Jhinda sustained injuries during the confrontation that took place near the Sikh shrine located on the Ambala-Dehradun National Highway (NH-344). The protesters later blocked the Ambala-Delhi national highway.

Hundreds of Sikh community members had gathered at the Gurdwara before beginning a march to Ambala, around nine kilometres away. The protesters are demanding the registration of an FIR against Mand on charges of attempt to murder and the release of two community members arrested in connection with an alleged attack on him.