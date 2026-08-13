Tension in Ambala as cops fire teargas to disperse Sikh protesters

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Tension erupted in Ambala on Thursday as police fired teargas shells to disperse the members of the Sikh community near Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib while they were marching towards the town town demanding the arrest of Ludhiana-based Gursimran Singh Mand, president of the International Anti-Khalistan Front, officials said.
Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jathedar Jagdish Singh Jhinda sustained injuries during the confrontation that took place near the Sikh shrine located on the Ambala-Dehradun National Highway (NH-344). The protesters later blocked the Ambala-Delhi national highway.
Hundreds of Sikh community members had gathered at the Gurdwara before beginning a march to Ambala, around nine kilometres away. The protesters are demanding the registration of an FIR against Mand on charges of attempt to murder and the release of two community members arrested in connection with an alleged attack on him.
The protest follows a clash between Mand and a group of Sikh youths near Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib on August 7. In the clash, Mand had sustained injuries and a youth, Surinder Singh, suffered fractures to his leg. Two police personnel were also injured while attempting to protect Mand during the confrontation.
Police arrested two persons on Tuesday in connection with the alleged attack on Mand. They were produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody. Sikh community members are demanding their release and have sought registration of a case against Mand, alleging that he hit a youth with his car.
On Thursday morning, Sikh community members gathered at the Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib and began marching towards Ambala. The protesters broke through the first set of barricades installed on NH-344, but were stopped at a second set of barricades. As they tried to push through, police used teargas.
Meanwhile, another group gathered in Ambala and staged a protest on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway, disrupting traffic for some time.
The fresh protests came four days after members of the Sikh community had staged a demonstration outside the Panjokhra Sahib police station following the detention of the two men in connection with the alleged attack on Mand. The protesters had lifted the blockade after police agreed to release the two men, but the subsequent arrest of the duo and their remand in judicial custody led to renewed protests.
Mand, who is under Central paramilitary protection, was allegedly attacked on August 7 following a confrontation with a group of youths when he attempted to drive his car through a route crowded with devotees heading towards the shrine. The incident occurred as devotees were visiting the gurdwara to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Harkrishan, the eighth Sikh Guru.
Mand later alleged that the attack was planned. However, HSGMC chief Jhinda accused Mand of violating the shrine’s protocol by driving his car through a lane meant for pedestrians when it was heavily crowded with devotees. Jhinda had also alleged that Surinder Singh had remained trapped under Mand’s vehicle for nearly 10 minutes.
Ambala Cantt Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh confirmed that the injured youth had been admitted to a private hospital with two fractures. “The investigating officer had visited the hospital on Saturday, but he did not give his statement to the police. We will take action as per the rules after recording the statement of the injured,” the DSP said recently.
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