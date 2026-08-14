Uneasy calm in Ambala, day after clash between police and Sikh protesters

A day after a violent clash between Haryana Police and Sikh protesters in Ambala left several people injured, the city remained calm on Friday, even as unease persisted among sections of the Sikh community.

While the police remained on high alert, Sikh community members condemned the police’s use of tear gas and the lathi charge on Thursday to restore traffic on Delhi-Amritsar National Highway after protesters blocked the road in Ambala demanding action against Gursimran Singh Mand, national president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front.

Sikh community members alleged that anger had been building over the delay in registering a First Information Report (FIR) against Ludhiana-based Mand despite biker and community member Surinder Singh allegedly suffering fractures after being hit by Mand’s Innova. They further pointed out that, in contrast, the police had arrested Sikh youths and registered an attempt-to-murder case against them on Mand’s complaint, further fuelling resentment.

The police, however, said the FIR was initially registered on Mand’s complaint because Surinder Singh was not medically fit to give a statement at the time.

Two FIRs lodged

Following the protests, at 4.52 pm Thursday, the police registered an FIR against Mand and his son Bhavjot Singh.

In his statement, Surinder Singh alleged: “After being hit by the car, I fell underneath it along with my motorcycle and remained trapped there for about 10 minutes.” He said doctors detected two fractures in his left leg and a fracture in his backbone during treatment. He also said that fluid had accumulated around his lungs.

The police registered the FIR but described the circumstances as “suspicious”, referring to viral videos circulating on social media that purportedly show Mand being assaulted. The FIR also notes that several people were allegedly chasing Mand and his son to attack them and that, in an act of self-defence, Mand is seen rushing away in his car.

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Mand and his son were booked on charges of attempt to murder, causing hurt by a rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety, rash driving on a public way, and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier, an FIR on Mand’s complaint was registered at Panjokhra police station on charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, causing hurt or grievous hurt with dangerous weapons or means, liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in furtherance of its common object, failure to take lawful steps to prevent a riot, and mischief causing damage of Rs 20,000 or more but less than Rs 2 lakh.

What led to the escalating tension

A Ludhiana-based activist, Mand is an outspoken opponent of the Khalistan movement and has been provided paramilitary security following alleged threats against him. He has previously been associated with the Congress and is currently the spokesperson of the Niranjani Akhara, Haridwar.

Thursday’s violence was the fallout of an altercation on August 7 when Sikh youths allegedly objected to Mand taking a route meant for pedestrians during a religious gathering at the historic Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib in Ambala. A clash soon broke out between Mand and the youths.

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During the clash, the vehicle allegedly hit Surinder Singh, who remained trapped underneath it for some time before being rescued by people present at the gurdwara. He was rushed to hospital, where he was found to have suffered two fractures in his leg. Mand, meanwhile, was allegedly attacked by the Sikh youths and was admitted to hospital.

On August 8, the police registered an FIR against members of the Sikh community under attempt-to-murder charges on Mand’s complaint. On August 9, police detained two persons from the community, fuelling unrest among community members, who gheraoed Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib and sought their release. The two were eventually released, but police detained another person on August 10. He too was released following opposition from community members.

On August 11, the police arrested two persons in connection with the alleged attack on Mand. They were produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

The six-hour highway blockade

Seeking their release and the arrest of Mand and his son, members of the Sikh community first gathered at Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib before proceeding towards Ambala to block the Ambala-Delhi highway. Police attempted to stop them by putting up barricades and using tear gas, but the protesters reached Ambala through different routes and blocked the highway. The highway remained blocked for nearly six hours before police dispersed the protesters by resorting to a lathi charge and using tear gas.

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The police said the lathi charge was carried out after policemen were attacked by protesters. Sikh organisations, however, claimed that it took place when they were about to call off the dharna late Thursday evening following talks with government representatives.

‘Sudden use of force against Sikhs wrong’

Meanwhile, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Amritsar, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, said, “When talks were underway, the sudden use of force against Sikhs by the government was wrong and the circumstances leading to the action should be investigated.” He questioned whether anti-Sikh forces had deliberately infiltrated the peaceful protest at night by sending “mischievous elements” to discredit the protest and provoke the police into taking action.

The Jathedar also said the situation could have been avoided if the Haryana government had taken timely legal action, in accordance with Sikh sentiments, against those accused of crushing and seriously injuring Sikh devotees at Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib on August 7.