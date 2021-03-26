Ambala shoot out: Both victims had a criminal past, had recently gotten married

He was famous in his circles by the name ‘Panja’ as he would sell chickens.

Pardeep alias Panja, 23, of Mauli Jagran had gotten married just a fortnight ago. He was the eldest brother among six siblings including three sisters and two brothers. He was famous in his circles by the name ‘Panja’ as he would sell chickens.

Monty, one of the victim younger brothers, said, “Pardeep left the house around 7 am. I dropped him near the Baltana turn and he was then picked by his colleagues for the hearing in Ambala district court. We were informed by local police about the murder and subsequently found video clips of my brother’s body going viral.”

The other victim, Rahul, 23, was scheduled to bring his wife to his house for the first time since he got married.

He came from Rajasthan just two days ago and was staying at his elder brother’s house in Mauli Jagran to attend the court hearing.

He is survived by three brothers and two sisters.

SHO of PS Mauli Jagran, Inspector Juldan Singh, said, “Pardeep and Rahul were arrested in Chandigarh in a case of assault, rioting in 2016. At present, no criminal case was pending against them. There are cases against the duo with Panchkula Police. The two were engaged in various criminal cases in Rajiv Colony of Panchkula. They had been lodged in Ambala Central jail for a long time. Apparently, they had developed a rivalry with opposite gang members in the jail.”

The car the victims were using belonged to one Shubham of Mauli Jagran. Sources said Shubham gave the car to them for travelling. One of the injured in the shootout, Gaurav, was referred to GMCH-32 for the treatment.