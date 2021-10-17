Ambala Rly collects Rs 12.40L fine from ‘unauthorised passengers’ over 6 months

AS MANY as 2.15 lakh unauthorised passengers were caught, and a fine of Rs 12.40 crores was collected from them for travelling in trains running under Ambala Railway Division in the last six months. The passengers were caught in various trains including special trains running for the festival season. Railway officials also said that 3,805 passengers were caught for not booking their luggage in the passenger trains.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, Gurinder Mohan Singh, said, “Rs 12.40 crore fine was collected between April and September 30 this year. We have also apprehended 2,365 passengers for not wearing face masks and 1,353 cases of smoking and littering were also recorded. Rs 500 was recovered from each violator for not wearing facemasks, littering and smoking.”

He said, “Despite the unforeseen circumstances due to Covid, the checking drive was carried out by Ambala Division. Through these campaigns, the journey of authorised passengers will be made smoother and safer by preventing unauthorised passengers in trains and on platforms. To check on passengers traveling without tickets, special ticket checking drives are being conducted on all the routes under the Ambala Division. Intensive checking is being done in trains and stations as well.”

About 70 checking staff have been deployed for these checking operations. There has also been an unexpected increase in the revenue generated through fines. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Hari Mohan, said that this is the result of continuous efforts of senior supervisors and the hard work of dedicated and diligent checking staff.

“The effort of the ticket-checking staff is commendable and Ambala Division is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the passengers,” he said.