Ambala resident booked for attacking CTU bus conductor

POLICE Sunday booked an Ambala man for attacking a CTU bus conductor near PGI.

The suspect was identified as Sunil Kumar of Khatoli village in Ambala district. The conductor, Kuldeep Singh, suffered head injuries and his uniform was also torn by the suspect. Police said the incident had happened a few days ago.

The reason behind the assault was misunderstanding on the part of suspect Sunil Kumar, who alleged that the conductor had not given him the ticket after having taken money. Sources said the matter was sorted out between the suspect and conductor but the latter later filed a complaint with the local police.

The incident had happened at the CTU bus stop near PGIMER. Sources said the suspect had hit his tiffin box on the head of the conductor, who was attached with depot number-1 of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU).

In his complaint to the police, the conductor reported the suspect attacked and assaulted him causing head injury resulting in risk of life, use of abusive and unparliamentary language, tearing the uniform causing hindrance in performing the government duty near PGIMER. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station.