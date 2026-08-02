Ambala railway division sees passenger rush grow 2.5 times in five years

The increasing footfall has also translated into frequent traffic congestion outside the station, particularly at the pick-up and drop-off points, where commuters, private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws often jostle for space. (File )

Accommodating more than 38,500 passengers every day, the Ambala railway division’s average daily footfall increased nearly two and a half times over the last five financial years. Official data with The Indian Express shows that the division recorded an average of 38,554 passengers daily during the year 2025-2026, up from 15,379 passengers a day in 2021-22.

The daily passenger count rose to 31,219 passengers a day in 2022-23, before increasing to 35,145 in 2023-24, 37,180 in 2024-25, and 38,554 passengers 2025-26. In annual terms, the footfall increased from 56,13,506 in 2021-22 to 1,13,94,750 in 2022-23, 1,28,63,168 in 2023-24, 1,35,70,552 in 2024-25, and 1,40,72,148 in 2025-26.

The consistent rise in daily and annual passenger numbers highlighted the growing reliance on rail transport across the Ambala railway division, one of Northern Railway’s busiest divisions serving Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.