Ambala railway division sees passenger rush grow 2.5 times in five years

The consistent rise in daily and annual passenger numbers highlighted the growing reliance on rail transport across the Ambala railway division, one of Northern Railway’s busiest divisions serving Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhAug 2, 2026 11:47 AM IST
The increasing footfall has also translated into frequent traffic congestion outside the station, particularly at the pick-up and drop-off points, where commuters, private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws often jostle for space.The increasing footfall has also translated into frequent traffic congestion outside the station, particularly at the pick-up and drop-off points, where commuters, private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws often jostle for space. (File )
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Accommodating more than 38,500 passengers every day, the Ambala railway division’s average daily footfall increased nearly two and a half times over the last five financial years. Official data with The Indian Express shows that the division recorded an average of 38,554 passengers daily during the year 2025-2026, up from 15,379 passengers a day in 2021-22.

The daily passenger count rose to 31,219 passengers a day in 2022-23, before increasing to 35,145 in 2023-24, 37,180 in 2024-25, and 38,554 passengers 2025-26. In annual terms, the footfall increased from 56,13,506 in 2021-22 to 1,13,94,750 in 2022-23, 1,28,63,168 in 2023-24, 1,35,70,552 in 2024-25, and 1,40,72,148 in 2025-26.

The consistent rise in daily and annual passenger numbers highlighted the growing reliance on rail transport across the Ambala railway division, one of Northern Railway’s busiest divisions serving Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

The rising passenger numbers are most visible at Chandigarh railway station, one of the busiest stations under the Ambala railway division. Catering to thousands of passengers every day, the station witnesses heavy rush during morning and evening peak hours, weekends and festive seasons.

The increasing footfall has also translated into frequent traffic congestion outside the station, particularly at the pick-up and drop-off points, where commuters, private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws often jostle for space.

With passenger traffic continuing to grow year after year, the station has witnessed a corresponding increase in demand for parking, waiting areas and smoother traffic management.

During peak travel periods, long queues at entry points, overcrowded concourses and traffic snarls on the approach roads have become common, which requires the need for better passenger amenities and improved circulation outside the station

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Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari had also highlighted how during peak hours, commuters took 1.5 hours to cover barely a kilometre on the approach roads leading to the station, with private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws competing for limited space at the pick-up and drop-off points.

Highlighting the issue, Tewari had recently urged the traffic police to prepare a comprehensive traffic management plan around the railway station to ensure smoother movement of passengers and vehicles.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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