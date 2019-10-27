Ambala railway division fines 6,226 passengers, collects Rs 31.16L in a day

As many as 6,226 train passengers were caught travelling without ticket or with improper ticket and a fine of Rs 31.16 lakh was recovered from them in a single day — a record in the history of Ambala railway division. Thousands of passengers were caught in different trains bound for places such as Lucknow, Dibrugarh, Saharanpur and Bareilly.

Advertising

Senior DCM, Ambala railway division, Hari Mohan said, “It is a record-making collection of a huge fine in a single day along with the record challaning of without ticket and improper ticket holder passengers in the history of Ambala railway division. Previously, on November 11, 2018, 5,472 people were challaned and Rs 29.32 lakh fine was collected from them. Rs 31.16 lakh fine is the highest collected fine in a single day. During the ongoing festival season, we have launched strict checking drives in all the trains. Checking will continue.”

Improper tickets mean short distance tickets on which a passenger attempts to travel long distance. In November 2018, 5,472 people were challaned two days before the Chhath Puja, a festival which is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Sources said the passengers were challaned in the regular and special trains. The introduction of special trains from Chandigarh and Kalka railway station in view of festival season has failed to cope with the heavy rush of passengers. The waiting list of passengers has crossed the figure of 250 in some of the trains. The rush is so high in trains these days that passengers prefer to opt for other modes of journey. Passengers are also preferring to travel without tickets.

Advertising

The specially introduced trains include Chandigarh-Gorakhpur (04924) and Nangal Dam-Lucknow (04502). Chandigarh-Gorakhpur starts from Chandigarh railway station at 11.20 pm. Nangal Dam-Lucknow train starts from Chandigarh at 2 am. Originally, Nangal Dam-Lucknow starts at 11.45 pm. Gorakhpur-Chandigarh special train runs every Friday from Gorakhpur at 10.10 pm and reaches Chandigarh at 2.25 pm. It was started on October 4 and will continue till November 1. Apart from these trains, Chandigarh-Lucknow Express, Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express run every day.

Sri Kant of Bareilly said, “I had applied for advance booking two months back but yesterday I checked that my advance booking was not confirmed. I bought a counter ticket from ticket counter at Chandigarh railway station. But when I saw the rush, I decided not to take the train. Now I am going to Delhi in a bus and will try to catch some other train to Bareilly.” Sri Kant works with a private company. Like Sri Kant, there are several others who are opting for other modes of transport.

A railway officer at Chandigarh railway station said, “Indeed, rush is increasing. Festivals like Diwali, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja have made all the trains overcrowded.”

Sources said during the festival season, incidents of passengers travelling without tickets and inappropriate travelling have increased.