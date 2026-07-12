Ambala police station car blast case: NIA chargesheets Pak terrorist Shehzad Bhatti, 7 Indians

The NIA said Bhatti, wanted in other terrorist cases too, had "established operational modules in India, and assigned local operatives to arrange logistics and explosive substances for carrying out attacks at police establishments as part of the conspiracy."

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against eight accused, including Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Shehzad Bhatti, in connection with the IED blast in a car in parking rea of Baldev Nagar police station in Haryana’s Ambala this January.

The other seven accused are Indian nationals. The chargesheet filed before the Special NIA Court in Panchkula identifies them as Karamjit Singh alias Tony, Akash, Soureb alias Sobi alias Sourab, Raman Kumar, Satyam, Sukhdev Singh alias Sukha, Amarjeet Singh alias Ambi.

According to the NIA, the accused have been chargesheeted under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the Telecommunication Act, 2023.