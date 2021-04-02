Ambala Police procures custody of gangster Bhupi Rana in double murder case

AMBALA POLICE obtained the custody of gangster Bhupinder Singh alias Bhupi Rana for four days on Thursday, in connection with the murder of two Chandigarh residents in Ambala on March 25.

AMBALA POLICE obtained the custody of gangster Bhupinder Singh alias Bhupi Rana for four days on Thursday, in connection with the murder of two Chandigarh residents in Ambala on March 25. The police custody of a Panchkula resident, Rakesh Kumar, was also extended for four days in the case.

Police said accused Rakesh Kumar did recce of two persons accused in another murder case, but mistakenly tipped off the assailants about wrong persons, namely Rahul and Pardeep alias Panja– who were shot dead.

The assailants, who had executed the crime, were identified as Neeraj Chaska and Manni, residents of Jaito village in Mukatsar. They are wanted by the UT Police as well, in connection with the murder of former PU leader, Gurlal Brar, who was shot dead in Industrial Area in October 2020.

Police said Rakesh Kumar did the recce on the behest of gangster Bhupi Rana, who was lodged at Kurushetra Jail. Rana was brought to Ambala from Kurushetra on production warrants.



DSP (Ambala) Sultan Singh said, “Accused Rakesh disclosed that he was in contact of gangster Bhupi Rana. He did the recce of two men involved in the killing of bouncer Amit Sharma alias Meet, but mistakenly conveyed the wrong registration number of the Verna car to the assailants on March 25. The two men, who were the actual targets, had come to the Ambala Court on the same day. They were also riding in a Verna car.”

Bouncer Amit Sharma alias Meet, a resident of Mani Majra, was shot dead near Saketri Mahadev temple in Panchkula in 2017. The two assailants involved in the killing of Meet have been facing trial in the Ambala court.

Sources said, “Amit Sharma alias Meet was a member of Bhupi Rana gang. Rana was desperate to take revenge for the killing of Amit Sharma and had deputed Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Panchkula, for the recce of the assailants of Amit Sharma in the Ambala Court. Bhupi Rana and Rakesh will be interrogated jointly.”



Gangster Bhupi Rana is a resident of Handesra village in Ambala district. He has been facing over two dozen cases of murders, attempt to murder and extortion, among others. A source said, “According to the jail manual, any accused is entitled to talk to his kin over one particular phone number. Apparently, Bhupi took advantage of this to communicate with Rakesh.”