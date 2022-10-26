Ambala police officer in charge of narcotics cell duped by ‘informer’

A sub-inspector who is in-charge of the Ambala police narcotics cell in Haryana was allegedly duped of Rs 4,500 by an ‘informer’ under the pretext of providing information about drugs being smuggled to Ambala, police said.

The suspect identified as Pardeep Sharma, a resident of Gobindgarh in Punjab, was arrested Wednesday based on the complaint by SI Virender Walia, officials said.

Sources said Sharma had links with many police officers.

According to police, Sharma had informed Walia on October 21 that a truck with apple boxes will be smuggling 22kg of poppy husk to Ambala. After a few minutes, Sharma called Walia again and demanded Rs 4,500, which Walia transferred to his online wallet.

Sources said that Sharma called the SI again and gave him the registration number of the pick-up truck and later went incommunicado.

“The next day Sharma got in touch with Walia and promised him that the vehicle would definitely come. On Sunday Walia sought his money back as Sharma’s information was not accurate,” police said.

In his complaint to local police, Walia stated that Sharma had promised him to transfer Rs 3,000 out of Rs 4,500 but later declined. “When I called him again, Sharma started intimidating me and threatened that he would go to the media if I demanded money back,” Wali stated.

SI Virender Walia said that the suspect Pardeep Sharma who was arrested resides near Nangal Dam in Punjab.

A case of forgery and cheating was registered against Sharma at Ambala Cantt police station.