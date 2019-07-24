Ambala: One killed as vehicle hits group of kanwariyas

By Suman Bhatnagar

A KANWARIYA was killed when an unknown vehicle hit a group of kanwariyas near Kadasan village, around 25 km from Ambala Cantt, on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified Parkash, 44, a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. After collecting the holy water from Haridwar, he was on his way home. Another kanwariya, Makal, 40, who belonged to Banaund village in Mandi, was referred to PGI as he suffered serious injuries.

Police said that a group of 30 kanwariyas had gone from various places of Himachal Pradesh to Haridwar to collect holy water from Ganga river. When they were coming back and crossing near Kadasan village, an unknown vehicle hit them and fled.

After the incident, hundreds of agitated kanwariyas gathered on the highway and blocked it. They were demanding the arrest of the vehicle driver involved in the accident. A large number of buses, trucks and other light vehicles were left stranded on the highway.

DSP Sultan Singh and Sahjadpur SHO Narender Kumar rushed to the spot. They tried to persuade the kanwariyas but they were adamant on their demand. After the police assurance that the accused would be arrested soon, the kanwariyas lifted the blockade after two hours,

The body was shifted to the civil hospital at Naraingarh. DSP Sultan Singh said that the footage of CCTV cameras installed on highway would be collected to trace the unknown vehicle.