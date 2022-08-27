scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Ambala murder-suicide: Tragedy happened on the day he was planning to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Sukhwinder, who worked as the Jagadhari branch head of IFFCO-Tokio general insurance, was looking for business and had made a number of visits to potential clients.

In his suicide note, Sukhwinder mentioned that his family's properties should be divided equally among the two sons of his sisters.

TWO DAYS before he took the extreme step of killing his entire family before hanging himself to death, Sukhwinder Singh had made desperate visits to a number of automobile agencies in the area.

Sukhwinder, who worked as the Jagadhari branch head of IFFCO-Tokio general insurance, was looking for business and had made a number of visits to potential clients.

A automobile agency employee, requesting anonymity, said, “We came to know that Sukhwinder Singh was in debt, though we did not know any more specifics or the nature of his liabilities. Two days ago, he visited our agency and urged us to give business for his firm. His boss, Balkishan Thakur, had also visited us. Sukhwinder was under stress but nobody could have imagined that he will take such a drastic step.”

The employees of the above mentioned automobile agency on Friday turned up at Sukhwinder’s residence to express their condolences.

Sukhwinder’s family owned around one acre of land. In his suicide note, Sukhwinder mentioned that his family’s properties should be divided equally among the two sons of his sisters.

Baliana villagers on Friday remembered Sukhwinder as a humble, god-fearing, family loving man who never said no to anyone.

Locals who fondly referred to him as Sukhi, said the man was known for his deep affection of his family members and his relatives, even the distant ones.

“Two days ago, Sukhwinder, his wife, and their daughters had gone to see off one of

his nieces to Delhi airport as she left for Canada.  The niece had called Sukhwinder last night and talk to him at a length,” said Parkasha, a distant relative.

“Sukhwinder belonged to a Jat family but had embraced Sikhism around six years ago. Whenever we called him, be it day or night, he was always ready to help us. He was a graduate from SA Jain College, Ambala. We still can’t believe that he killed his entire family and then took his own life. Today was his younger daughter’s birthday. He brought many vegetables and a small function was planned at his home where all the relatives had been invited,” Randeep Singh, a childhood friend of Sukhwinder, said.

“The family was not very rich and Sukhwinder’s father had sold a portion of his land to marry off two of his daughters years ago. Sukhwinder Singh was the only son of Sangat Singh,” Randeep said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 02:43:29 am
