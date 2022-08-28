Ambala murder-suicide: Police arrest one for abetment to suicide

Ambala police on Saturday arrested one of the two men named in a two-page suicide note by Sukhwinder Singh, who had killed five members of his family before dying by suicide in Balana village yesterday (Friday).

According to police, Balkishan Thakur, who was Sukhwinder’s immediate senior at IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance firm, was arrested on Saturday for abetment to suicide, and will be produced before a local court on Sunday.

The victim, Sukhwinder — who worked as the Jagadhari branch manager of a private insurance firm, IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance — had blamed Balkishan Thakur, and the owner of a two-wheeler automobile agency in Yamunanagar, Kavi Narula, for his extreme step.