Ambala: Man sentenced to life in prison for raping minor daughter

A Fast Track Court on Tuesday awarded rigorous life imprisonment to a man who was convicted of repeatedly raping his minor stepdaughter. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the complainant, the failure to pay which will lead to an additional six months of imprisonment.

As per details, the case against the accused was registered on June 22 last year on the complaint of the minor, who was then a student of Class 11. The Fast Track Court delivered its decision in nine months, with the man being convicted on Monday and the quantum of the sentence being pronounced on Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the convict begged for mercy, appealing to the court for adopting a liberal view while awarding the punishment in view of his poverty, small children, and this being his first crime.

On the other hand, the defence lawyer demanded that the man be awarded the severest punishment since he played with the dignity of an innocent girl after the death of her mother. The lawyer contended that the accused didn’t deserve any sympathy and an example be made out of him so that a message is sent out to society about his barbarism.

The court, in its decision delivered after hearing both sides, was of the view that ‘the minor became the victim of the sexual ambition by none other than her stepfather. The inhuman act of the stepfather crushed her conscience. The man indulged in a beastly act taking undue advantage of the death of her mother whereas he should have stood as the minor’s savior and protected her dignity. “The convict’s beastly act had disturbed the minor’s mental balance that will now adversely affect her for the rest of her life. As such he deserves to be awarded the severest of punishment. He does not deserve any kind of mercy,” the court said.

Those who appeared as witnesses in the case included the village sarpanch, a lady doctor, a sub-inspector of women’s police station, and the SHO, amongothers.