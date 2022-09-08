scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Ambala: Man ‘kills’ wife’s lover, throws body in cremation ground

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Shehzadpur police arrested accused Pawan Kumar from Hisar and produced him in court.

Sunil succumbed to his injuries. Accused Pawan and his accomplice escaped in the car. A case was registered.

A man living in with a married woman was allegedly murdered near village Bharanpur, Shehzadpur, by the woman’s husband and was thrown in the bushes at the cremation ground on September 3.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Shehzadpur police arrested accused Pawan Kumar from Hisar and produced him in court.

The police also recovered the murder weapon. Pawan and his wife Suman allegedly hatched the plan to kill Sunil, as she no longer wanted to be with him, police said. Police scrutinised the CCTV footage from Agrasen Chowk and found that Pawan and Sunil were travelling together in a car.

More from Chandigarh

Sunil was allegedly offered excessive alcohol and he lost his senses. Pawan then took him to the cremation ground at Bharanpur village where he was hit with an iron rod on his head. Sunil succumbed to his injuries. Accused Pawan and his accomplice escaped in the car. A case was registered.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 05:26:32 am
Next Story

Carnival ride crash: Probe report to take more time

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Apple launches new iPhone 14 and a rugged Watch Ultra

Apple launches new iPhone 14 and a rugged Watch Ultra

India’s jigsaw still a puzzle
Before T20 World Cup

India’s jigsaw still a puzzle

Rajpath out, Kartavya Path in as national capital prepares for mega event

Rajpath out, Kartavya Path in as national capital prepares for mega event

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

I-T ‘surveys’ think tank CPR, Oxfam India and trust that funds digital media

I-T ‘surveys’ think tank CPR, Oxfam India and trust that funds digital media

Cabinet approves scheme to upgrade schools, with NEP condition for states

Cabinet approves scheme to upgrade schools, with NEP condition for states

Father’s domicile and caste will decide woman’s job quota eligibility: Bihar govt

Father’s domicile and caste will decide woman’s job quota eligibility: Bihar govt

Efforts to unite Opposition are in national interest: Nitish Kumar

Efforts to unite Opposition are in national interest: Nitish Kumar

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement