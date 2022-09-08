Ambala: Man ‘kills’ wife’s lover, throws body in cremation ground

A man living in with a married woman was allegedly murdered near village Bharanpur, Shehzadpur, by the woman’s husband and was thrown in the bushes at the cremation ground on September 3.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Shehzadpur police arrested accused Pawan Kumar from Hisar and produced him in court.

The police also recovered the murder weapon. Pawan and his wife Suman allegedly hatched the plan to kill Sunil, as she no longer wanted to be with him, police said. Police scrutinised the CCTV footage from Agrasen Chowk and found that Pawan and Sunil were travelling together in a car.

Sunil was allegedly offered excessive alcohol and he lost his senses. Pawan then took him to the cremation ground at Bharanpur village where he was hit with an iron rod on his head. Sunil succumbed to his injuries. Accused Pawan and his accomplice escaped in the car. A case was registered.