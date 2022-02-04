Ambala man booked for posing as PA to OSD to Khattar, cheating people of Rs 50.5 lakh

Police have booked an Ambala resident for pretending to be the PA of a former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Haryana Chief Minister and allegedly cheated around Rs 40.50 lakh from three people on the pretext of waving heavy royalties against a construction company and arranging Haryana government jobs for them.

The accused, identified as Satinder Kumar, 35, a resident of Barada in Ambala, used to interact with the victims at the Haryana MLA Hostel in Sector 3. Sources said the OSD to whom accused Satinder Kumar claimed to the PA of is now attached with the Haryana Labour Bureau and had no inkling about the cheating and had nothing to do with it. Police said efforts are on to trace Surinder Kumar, who has residences in Sector 18 and Mohali.

According to the police, two FIRs were registered against Satinder on the complaints of Advocate, Ravinder Singh Dhull, and a retired Private Secretary of Haryana Civil Secretariat, Mahendar Singh Narwal of Panchkula.

Police said Ravinder Singh had told them that his cousin Mukesh was a contractor, whose firm was charged with a royalty of around Rs 14 crore by the PWD, B&R department of Haryana in December. Ravinder further said, “Whenever I met Satinder Kumar, he was surrounded by two security guards at the MLA Hostel.”

“Mukesh had requested Ravinder to find a solution to the problem. Ravinder came in contact with Satinder at MLA Hostel, Sector 3. Satinder introduced himself as the PA to the OSD of CM Haryana posted in the camp office in Karnal. He also assured Ravinder and Mukesh that the royalty will be waived if they paid Rs 25 lakh, which they did. However, the royalty was not removed and Mukesh and his partners suffered heavy losses. After this, Ravinder confronted Satinder, who in turn returned Rs 10 lakh out of Rs 25 lakh he had taken as a payment,” sources said.

In the second FIR, Mahendar Singh of Panchkula reported, “Satinder Kumar had collected around Rs 32.50 lakh from me and one of my friends assuring us Haryana government jobs for three of our relatives. Satinder had met us at the MLA Hostel, Sector 3. We paid the money in different bank accounts. When even after the payment of money our relatives were not selected, we confronted Satinder, who returned Rs 7 lakh out of the Rs 32.50 lakh.” The FIRs were registered at PS 3.

A third FIR against Satinder Kumar was registered for cheating around Rs 10 lakh from a Sector 46 resident on the pretext of sending his son to the USA. The complainant, Ashok Kumar Malik, reported to police that Satinder had promised to arrange a study-cum-work visa for his son in the USA two years ago if he paid a certain sum of money. He paid the amount, but later Satinder refused to fulfil his promise. An FIR in this regard was registered at PS 17.