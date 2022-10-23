Ambala: ITI official among 2 killed in Ambala accidents

Two people were killed in two separate accidents in 24 hours in Ambala.

In the first incident, the Superintendent of ITI Ambala City, Ram Paul, was killed when a speeding car rammed into his bike near Jansui headworks on Ambala- Hissar Highway Saturday. He succumbed to his injuries at Civil Hospital, Ambala.

In the second incident, 21-year-old Ankit was killed near Kali Paltan bridge on NH 44 when an unidentified vehicle rammed into his bike. The Parau police registered case on the complaint of Ankit’s father Sriniwas. Ankit was going to receive his friend coming from Jammu.