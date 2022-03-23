Ambala: Honorary military captain killed in accident

A retired honorary captain, Prakash Singh (70), was killed in a road accident while walking at Panjokhra on Monday.

Eye witnesses said that the driver of an Alto car hit him from behind, following which he jumped onto the divider and fell on the road. He sustained head as well as other injuries. The people present on the spot him to the civil hospital where he was declared dead. The police registered case of murder against the Alto driver for reckless driving.

Meanwhile, a biker, Gurdas, going for work on Ram Bagh road was hit by a car. The car tyre burst after it rammed into the bike driven by Gurdas . The car driver managed to escape from the spot. Gurdas was taken to the civil hospital from where he was referred to the PGIMER Chandigarh.