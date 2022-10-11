Ambala: Home Minister Anil Vij suspends 3 MC officials

After cross-checking with the applicants, the minister called the EO and pulled up for not taking interest in doing official work.

Three officials working in the executive officer office of Ambala Cantt municipal council were suspended during a surprise inspection made by the Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij here Monday.

During the inspection, the minister went around the office and found several undisposed applications sent by the citizens in which they had made complaints against the MC for not solving their problems. After cross-checking with the applicants, the minister called the EO and pulled up for not taking interest in doing official work.