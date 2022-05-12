Ambala: Health inspector’s wife run over by train, dies

A middle-aged woman, identified as Nirmal Kaur (50), wife of Malkiat Singh, was hit and run over by by the Akal Takhat Express, and died due to injuries, at the railway track near Jandli Bridge, Ambala on Tuesday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) identified the dead body. Singh works as a health inspector. The City GRP incharge Raj Singh said that he received information from the station master about the accident. When they reached the spot, they recovered a purse from the victim which also had a mobile number.

The number belongs to of Nirmal’s sister in law. After contacting the woman, the husband of the deceased was informed, who said that his wife was suffering from acute ulcer and was living on juice. Singh said that they were to go to the hospital for treatment and she was to reach there to consult the doctor. However, she met with the accident on the way.