Ambala: Hand-sanitizer manufacturing unit challaned for littering, poor drainage

ALMOST 12 days after DC Ashok Kumar Sharma assured residents of Defence Colony, Ambala Cantt of looking into their grievances, a team of the Ambala Cantt Municipal Council attached with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) challaned the manufacturing unit of sanitisers, on Tuesday. A challan of Rs 9,000 was issued to the unit for littering and not having a proper drainage system. High drama was witnessed when more than two dozen local residents gathered outside the unit, urging MC officials to shift the unit from the residential colony. Some also demanded the closure of the unit.

“We asked the unit management to produce certain documents, which they failed to do. We will issue a notice against the management. A report is being prepared to be sent to the district pollution control board. We issued challans for two offences including littering in the residential area and not having a drainage system,” said Ritu Sharma, NGT officer with Municipal Council, Ambala Cantt.

A separate team of the rent branch of Municipal Council also inspected the manufacturing unit. Sources said the unit has a licence of manufacturing of Khadi products.

“I am aware about the grievances of local residents. When I had started the business, there were not many houses. We produced certain documents before the NGT team today. I will shift the unit as soon as possible,” said Parvesh Handa, the unit owner. She claimed to have all permissions including excise.

How was manufacture of alcohol based sanitisers being allowed in a residential locality, is a question to be probed said sources.

Local residents maintained that they want the manufacturing unit to be closed. The Defence Colony comprises houses of retired army officers from Ambala and Chandimandir military areas.

