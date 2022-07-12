Ambala girl secures 5th rank in AILET

Ambala resident Shreya Sethi has secured 5th rank in All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) conducted by National Law University (NLU), Delhi, the results of which were announced recently.

Shreya, 18, told The Indian Express: “No one in my family is a lawyer but I had decided pretty early that I will go to the legal field as I always wanted to join legal team of United Nations. So, I joined an institute to prepare for the exam soon after results of Class 10. Every weekend, I commuted from Ambala to Chandigarh to attend my coaching classes. Apart from joining my school, I exclusively studied for four hours daily to prepare for the entrance test. For general knowledge, I relied upon The Indian Express.”

Shreya had secured 113th rank in CLAT exam too and plans to join the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad. Sherya’s mother is an associate professor at SD College, Ambala

Cantt, while her father works as chief engineer, ONGC’s Mumbai offshore wing.

Besides, Gauri Sidana, a Mohali girl, secured 43rd rank in AILET of Delhi’s NLU.