Ambala reports four deaths caused by accidents in one day

Ambala reported at least four deaths due to road accidents in the past 24 hours. In the first case, an Anganwadi worker identified as Suman died after a high speed tractor entered the narrow street she was in and hit her, at village Andheri Naraingarh on Tuesday. She was returning home. According to the information available, Suman tried to save herself but got her head stuck between the wall and the tractor.

Jitender Kumar, Suman’s brother-in-law, who lodged a complaint with the police, said that Suman was returning home at around 1.30 pm when the incident happened.

The tractor was being driven by one Harjinder Singh, who escaped from the spot. Suman was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The police registered a case against Harjinder.

In another death caused by a speeding tractor, on Jagadhri road, a biker identified as Chaman resident of Bihta was killed while the pillion rider, Vivek, was injured. Both were returning to their village Bihta when a tractor trailer hit their bike. Chaman was a migrant labourer and worked at a construction site. He is survived by a two and a-half-month old child. The police registered a case against the tractor driver.

Similarly, a biker, Krishan Kumar, was killed after a high speed trailer rammed into his vehicle near Roon Nadi bridge on Kala Amb road Tuesday. The truck was coming from Naraingarh side. According to eyewitnesses, the truck dragged Krishan for quite a distance before running him over. A badly injured Krishan was taken to the hospital in Naraingarh, where doctors declared him dead. Police registered case against the driver under Sections 179 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another incident, a truck driver, Het Ram, a resident of Himachal, was killed when repairing his vehicle near railway flyover Tuesday night. A high speed truck hit hit him, while two others in the truck were injured. The injured were taken to a hospital from where one was referred to PGI, Chandigarh.