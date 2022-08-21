CBI arrests four men, including Lt Col, in bribery case in Ambala Cantonment

The CBI has arrested a Lieutenant Colonel and a Subedar Major along with two contractors in connection with a case of bribery in Ambala Cantonment Sunday, said officials.
The arrested army officers were identified as Lt Col Rahul Pawar and Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar, both attached with the Military Engineering Service (MES), Ambala Cantt. The two contractors were identified as Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal.
CBI officials said a case was registered against the two Army officers on charges of demanding and accepting bribes. The Army officers had allegedly taken the bribe in lieu of promising that most tenders/orders from Ambala Cantt would be awarded to the said private contractors.
The CBI laid a trap and caught both the public servants and the said contractors (bribe givers) in the course of a transaction of Rs 22.48 lakh.
Subscriber Only Stories
A CBI spokesman said that during searches, Rs 32.50 lakh and incriminating documents were seized from the premises of Lt Col Pawar and an amount of Rs 16 lakh was also seized from the possession of the contractors. A case against the four accused has been registered at CBI Zonal headquarters Sector 30, Chandigarh, he added.
Ludhiana: Body of 8-year-old child recovered from canal, uncle arrested
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Kerala judge’s remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselves about sexual assault
Rakesh Tikait alleges arrest by Delhi Police, security bolstered at borders ahead of farmers meet at Jantar Mantar
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Check how to apply for 2756 vacancies
Sonam Kapoor says becoming a mother is a ‘selfish decision’: ‘They didn’t choose to come into this world’
Ambala Cantonment: CBI arrests 2 Army officers in bribery case
Ludhiana: Body of 8-year-old child recovered from canal, uncle arrested
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
Spy camera in charger: Man who blackmailed friend with private videos held in Bengaluru
Masaba Gupta spills ‘friendly advice’ on living a fulfilling life
Anand Mahindra takes note of man who made an electric jeep from scratch
Kapil Sharma serves a new ‘deadly look’ ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4 premiere
Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested