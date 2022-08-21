scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

CBI arrests four men, including Lt Col, in bribery case in Ambala Cantonment

CBI officials said a case was registered against the two Army officers on charges of demanding and accepting bribes.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the public servants and the said contractors (bribe givers) in the course of a transaction of Rs 22.48 lakh. (File photo)

The CBI has arrested a Lieutenant Colonel and a Subedar Major along with two contractors in connection with a case of bribery in Ambala Cantonment Sunday, said officials.

The arrested army officers were identified as Lt Col Rahul Pawar and Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar, both attached with the Military Engineering Service (MES), Ambala Cantt. The two contractors were identified as Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal.

CBI officials said a case was registered against the two Army officers on charges of demanding and accepting bribes. The Army officers had allegedly taken the bribe in lieu of promising that most tenders/orders from Ambala Cantt would be awarded to the said private contractors.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the public servants and the said contractors (bribe givers) in the course of a transaction of Rs 22.48 lakh.

A CBI spokesman said that during searches, Rs 32.50 lakh and incriminating documents were seized from the premises of Lt Col Pawar and an amount of Rs 16 lakh was also seized from the possession of the contractors. A case against the four accused has been registered at CBI Zonal headquarters Sector 30, Chandigarh, he added.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 03:38:39 pm
