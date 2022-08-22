scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Ambala Cantonment: Army officials, contractors remanded in four-day CBI custody in bribery case

They added that the investigation agency told the Court that they need custody of the accused for collecting more evidence and to examine the role of other people involved in the crime. The four accused will be produced in the same court on August 25.

A case against the four accused has been registered at CBI Zonal headquarters Sector 30, Chandigarh, he added. (File)

Two Army officers – Lieutenant Colonel Rahul Pawar and Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar – and two contractors, who were held in a bribery case Sunday, were Monday remanded in CBI custody for four days.

The four accused were produced in the court of special CBI judge Sudhir Parmar in Panchkula. Lieutenant Colonel Rahul Pawar is a Senior Barracks Store Officer while Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar is attached with the Military Engineering Service (MES) in the Cantonment. The two others were identified as Dinesh Kumar of Kurukshetra and Pritpal of Ambala. The four were arrested while allegedly exchanging a bribe amount of Rs 22.48 lakh, CBI sources said.

The CBI had seized Rs 32.5 lakh along with incriminating documents from the house of Lt Col Pawar in Ambala. Rs 16 lakh was seized from the houses of private contractors, sources said.

The CBI said a case was registered against the two Army officers for demanding and accepting bribes. They had allegedly taken the bribe against the assurance that most tenders/orders from Ambala Cantonment would be awarded to the said contractors.

“The Army officers and two others were arrested following a tip-off. They were all apprehended in Ambala Saturday night. They were arrested on Sunday morning. Raids are going on at their residences in Ambala and Kurukshetra. They will be produced in the Special CBI court, Panchkula, on Monday. We have already intimated the Army authorities about the arrests,” a senior CBI officer had said Sunday.

A case against the four accused has been registered at CBI Zonal headquarters Sector 30, Chandigarh, he added.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 05:48:05 pm
