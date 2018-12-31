Ambala accident: Driver of Volvo bus arrested

THE AMBALA police on Sunday arrested the driver of a Delhi-bound Volvo bus which killed seven people and injured nine after hitting two Chevrolet Tavera cars on National Highway (NH)-22 on Friday night.

Driver Vikrant Saklani is a resident of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. The white Volvo bus, which was recovered from near Saha, a small town in Ambala, belongs to a private transport company, Northern Travels. The SHO of Sadar police station, Inspector Mehar Singh, said, “Accused Vikrant Saklani claimed during interrogation that he had dozed off for a moment while driving his bus which hit one Tavera, which banged into another Tavera. The driver claimed that he had run from the spot fearing that people will thrash him. Vikrant Saklani did not take his damaged bus to Delhi. He shifted all the passengers to another Volvo bus between Ambala and Kurukshetra.”

Inspector Mehar Singh said, “Accused Vikrant Saklani had dumped his bus near Saha. The Volvo bus was bearing a Haryana registration number.”

Seven out of 21 people from Chandigarh, who were all going on Vrindavan-Mathura religious trip, were killed in the accident at Ambala on Friday night.