Ambala: 8-yr-old found dead with rubber tube around his neck, probe on

An eight-year-old school boy was found dead in mysterious condition on the roof of his house in Inderpuri Colony of Ambala on Friday.

According to the boy’s father, his son had gone to the terrace to play. However, he grew suspicious after the boy failed to come down even after a long time. The father then said that he went upstairs and found his son, Vansh, unconscious, with a rubber tube tied around his neck. vansh was a Class 3 student and his father, Dewan Chand, worked as a washerman.

The boy was later rushed to civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The body was kept in the mortuary on Friday, with an autopsy being conducted today [Saturday].

The police said that an investigation had been launched in order to figure how the boy managed to choke on the rubber tube and whether the act was deliberate. Dewan Chand, so far, has told the police that he had no enmity with any one.

In another incident, a 18-year-old boy, Aditya, was found hanging by the neck inside teh tubewell room in Kodwa village of Ambala. According to the police, they received information about the incident, rushed to the spot and brought down the boy. An officer said that investigations had been launched to figure if the death was a case of suicide or that of murder.