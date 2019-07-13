Ambala: 8 injured in clash at jail

Written by Suman Bhatnagar

Six inmates and two jail officers were injured in a clash between two gangs in the Ambala Central Jail on Thursday evening.

Based on a complaint filed by the deputy superintendent jail, a case was registered against 84 inmates at Baldevnagar Police station at Ambala City Friday.

Police said that around 50 inmates, belonging to Bishnoi gang and Rana gang clashed and started thrashing each other outside their barracks. They threw stones and bricks and used branches of trees to hit each other. The jail authorities set emergency siren and local police was also summoned. The officials persuaded the inmates and later the situation came under control to some extent. Superintendent, Ambala Central Jail Lakhwinder Singh Barar said that the situation in the jail is normal.