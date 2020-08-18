Ambala reports 72 cases, climbs up to fourth place in Haryana’s list of worst-hit districts

Meanwhile, 34 cases were reported from Ambala city, 8 from Ambala Cantt, 7 from Chaur Mastpur, 5 from Mullana, 3 from Naraingarh, 2 from Barara and one from Shehzadpur.

The district climbed to the fourth position in terms of having the largest number of Covid-19 cases in Haryana, after 71 positive cases were reported on Monday. The district also recorded a death on Monday.

A 48-year-old person passed away due to the infection. The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kuldip Singh, said that the victim was resident of Ambala Cantt and was undergoing treatment at the MM Covid hospital Mullana. He was put on ventilator and had developed acute breathing problem. There are three more critical cases who are under intensive care in hospitals.

Meanwhile, 34 cases were reported from Ambala city, 8 from Ambala Cantt, 7 from Chaur Mastpur, 5 from Mullana, 3 from Naraingarh, 2 from Barara and one from Shehzadpur.

The total number of cases in the district is now 2,641. Ambala is fourth to only Faridabad, Gurgaon and Sonepat.

In some good news, the recovery rate of the district has improved, while the death rate has also come down.

According to the Health department, 2,207 patients have recovered, leaving 341 active cases in the district. As many as 1,024 cases have been reported in this month until now, as against 1224 cases in the month of July. However, the death rate has come down in the month of August. While July saw 13 Covid-19 related deaths, only five deaths have been recorded in August till now.

The recovery rate of Ambala is 85.91 per cent which is more than the average rate of 83.98 per cent in the state. According to Dr Kuldip Singh, more than 45,970 samples have been collected for testing so far. He said that antigen tests will also increase in the coming days.

Dr Singh said that it was a matter of satisfaction that Arun Kumar, a 24 -year-old youth resident of Durganagar offered himself for the Covid-19 vaccine trial to be conducted at the PGIMER Rohtak. He was invited there on July 29 for the first trial. Dr Singh said the trial was successful and the next trial will be conducted on August 28 at PGI Rohtak.

