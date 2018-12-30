Ambala 7 killed, nine injured in road accident; case lodged

A RELIGIOUS trip from Chandigarh to Vrindavan-Mathura turned into a tragedy when seven people in the group of 21, all from Chandigarh, travelling in two cars, were killed and nine injured when an untraced vehicle hit both cars on National Highway-22 at Ambala on Saturday night.

Advertising

The accident took place near Patti Rangran-Jharmari village of Ambala around 12.30 am. Ambala police investigation suggests the two cars were hit by a Delhi-bound Volvo bus. Police said this was their conclusion after a detailed examination of the broken remains of the vehicle that crashed into the two cars. The recovered remains included the front bumper of the vehicle, a side mirror, and one front light.

A team of Ambala police under the supervision of SHO of Police Station Sadar, Ambala, Inspector Mehar Singh, is also checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed at all toll plazas from Ambala to Delhi. Inspector Mehar Singh said, “We are sure the accused driver will be arrested shortly. It was a Volvo bus that hit the two vehicles.”

An FIR was registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle on the statement of one of the survivors. It was a group of women and children travelling in the two cars. The only men were the two drivers. Four women, both drivers and a five-year-old child were killed. They have been identified as Kavita Kapoor (39), her two daughters, Ranjana (17) and Harshita (9), Kavita’s sister-in-law, Asha Kapoor (46), the two drivers — Manoj Kumar, 45, and Rajesh Kumar, 31, and Piyush (5).

Police said the accident happened when the two vehicles stopped to check oil leakage in one of them. Both were parked on NH-22 when they were hit by a heavy vehicle. The speeding vehicle rammed the first car from the back and dragged it from the right side, sending it crashing into the other car parked in front of it. Both cars were badly smashed.