Ambala: Two kids of family die, four hurt in roof collapse

The house in Ambala. (Express photo) The house in Ambala. (Express photo)

Two children died, while four other family members were injured as the kutcha roof of their house collapsed in heavy rain early on Saturday morning at Dalipgarh village. The residents of the village rescued the buried members and took them to civil hospital at Ambala Cantt where the doctors declared a girl, identified as Sheetal (15), and her brother Honey (10) dead and the remaining were admitted for treatment.

The neighbours of the victim family stated that the six include those who had come to attend a wedding in the family. The four injured have been identified as Mukesh, Anju, Vansh and Sonu.

Members of the victim family, however, alleged that they were not treated well in hospital, instead asked to produce yellow card and Adhaar card, which they didn’t possess at the time as those were also buried with other household articles in the collapse. This led to a clash between the family members and villagers and the SMO and other doctors who were allegedly not present at the time they reached there. They even alleged that Class IV staff members were performing operation.

However, SMO Satish Kumar said that the doctors were present on night duty and treating the injured.

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij also visited the hospital. The agitated family members complained to the minister about the alleged negligence of the doctors and the hospital allegedly pressing them for depositing fee and producing Adhaar and yellow cards.

Minister Vij pacified them and assured them of full treatment of the injured. Later talking to media persons, he said that the incident was painful and every possible help would be provided to the victims.

State Congress Vice President Nirmal Singh also reached the hospital and consoled the parents of the two children. He said that an emergency aid group would be formed to help the needy families in the hospital.

