Amazon gift card scam: Now there is a fake profile of DGP

UNKNOWN PERSONS made a fake profile of DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan and attempted to cheat people, urging them to purchase Amazon gift cards on Saturday. DGP Ranjan came to know about the fraud when someone he knows phoned him and informed him about it. Ranjan, a 1993-batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, shared the screen-shot of the fake profile on his official Twitter account, alerting people about the same.

The UT Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) examined the number and found it registered in Jharkhand. The UT cyber cell has been reporting many complaints of cheating, and attempts of cheating on the pretext of purchasing Amazon gift cards. Earlier, many cases were reported where fraudsters used profile pictures of serving, or retired police personnel and demanded money from people.

“We examined the number being used to circulate messages using the profile picture of the DGP telling people to purchase Amazon gift cards. The number was found to be active in Jharkhand. We have registered many cases in which people were cheated through the same modus operandi. Our cyber cell has initiated many programmes to generate awareness among people about this. General public should not entertain such messages,” SP (cyber) Ketan Bansal said. In his official tweet, DGP Ranjan appealed to the public that if they received any message from an unknown number with his profile picture, report the matter to cybercrime-chd@nic.in and lodge a complaint.

In the gift card scams, scammers approach people urging them to purchase the gift cards online. On May 2, an unknown person was booked for impersonating as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court while demanding Amazon gift cards from the office executive of Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Sector 43.