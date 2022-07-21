Amazon gift card scam: Fraudsters now use picture of High Court Chief Justice

July 21, 2022 7:17:09 am
UNKNOWN FRAUDSTERS used the profile of Chief Justice Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, to seek Amazon gift cards from HC officials on WhatsApp.
Senior officials in the ranks of registrar and joint registrar had received messages from three numbers bearing the picture of the chief justice a few days ago. Police said that the accused addressed them by their names, asking them if they were familiar with Amazon pay gift cards.
They further directed them to arrange the gift cards in under an hour. The officials got suspicious and discussed the matter with seniors, who further brought it to the notice ofJustice Jha.
Joint Registrar (Buildings) Sanjeev Kumar lodged a complaint with the UT police following which a case was registered on Wednesday.
Earlier, fraudsters had used the profiles of UT Adviser Dharam Pal, DGP Praveer Ranjan, and a Superintendent Personnel attached with UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, to cheat people urging them to purchase Amazon
gift cards.
In connection with the earlier registered cases, the cyber cell had concluded that the messages were circulated after hacking two mobile numbers active in India from Malaysia. The name of PGI Director, Prof Vivek Lal, has also been misused.
