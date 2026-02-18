At Amarkot rally, Valtoha turns down Majithia’s request: ‘Will contest Khemkaran seat’

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 09:38 PM IST
Former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha Wednesday said that he will contest the 2027 Assembly elections from Khemkaran seat.

Flanked by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Valtoha was speaking at the second Akali Dal rally at Amarkot grain market Wednesday.

His reaction comes as a response to Majithia’s remark, who had earlier urged Valtoha to field his son, Gaurav, from Khemkaran for the 2027 elections.

Turning down Majithia’s request, Valtoha said, “No father dislikes seeing his son rise but I intend to contest the election myself.”

To engage the crowd in his decision making, he asked them to raise party flags if they wanted him to contest or his son. He, however, got a rousing response to both.

Party sources said that though there is no doubt that the ticket for the seat will go to the Valtohas, it is still unclear if who among the father-son duo will contest.

Meanwhile, addressing the rally under the “Punjab Bachao, Sukhbir Singh Badal Lyao” campaign, Badal said pledged to stop Punjab’s waters from flowing into Rajasthan and Haryana once SAD forms government in 2027. He slammed the Congress for diverting half of Punjab’s river waters to other states.

He also vowed no compromise with Haryana on the SYL canal issue. He accused CM Bhagwant Mann of softening his stance due to Centre’s hold over files detailing Mann’s 2500-acre land purchase in Australia. “We will redirect Rajasthan Feeder Canal waters to Punjab fields,” Badal said.

He also promised to eradicate gangster culture and drug mafia by denying bail for 10 years and auctioning their properties. He warned against AAP’s alleged sale of prime land—34,000 acres in Ludhiana earlier blocked by SAD, now Mohali real estate at half rates to Delhi firms. SAD will cancel such deals and act against complicit officers, he said.

Urging Punjabis to end experiments with new parties, Badal invoked his father’s (Parkash Singh Badal) legacy. He said that the AAP has hollowed the state, with Mann reduced to a figurehead controlled by Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. Badal cited Rs 75 crore paid by industrialist Rajinder Gupta and Rs 50 crore by Lovely Professional University owner Ashok Mittal for Rajya Sabha seats.

Majithia highlighted farmer distress and rising suicides at the rally.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

