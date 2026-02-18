At Amarkot rally, Valtoha turns down Majithia’s request: ‘Will contest Khemkaran seat’

Flanked by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Valtoha was speaking at the second Akali Dal rally at Amarkot grain market Wednesday.

Former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha Wednesday said that he will contest the 2027 Assembly elections from Khemkaran seat.

Flanked by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Valtoha was speaking at the second Akali Dal rally at Amarkot grain market Wednesday.

His reaction comes as a response to Majithia’s remark, who had earlier urged Valtoha to field his son, Gaurav, from Khemkaran for the 2027 elections.

Turning down Majithia’s request, Valtoha said, “No father dislikes seeing his son rise but I intend to contest the election myself.”

To engage the crowd in his decision making, he asked them to raise party flags if they wanted him to contest or his son. He, however, got a rousing response to both.