Amarjit Sidhu hopes loyalists will follow, Cong says majority to stay back

Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu Monday is said to have met Congress councillors amid rumours that loyalists in the party might follow him and join the BJP. However, one of the Congress’ councillors said that most of them will stay with the party.

Sidhu – he and his brother Balbir Singh Sidhu joined BJP during Amit Shah’s visit on June 4 – said that he had met the councillors but did not pressurise anyone to join the saffron party.

“In the coming days we will try to bring big projects to city from the union government and also ensure overall development of the city,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of a Congress councillor has said that the party held a meeting with Punjab Congress President Raja Warring on Sunday evening where a majority of them assured him that they will not be leaving the party.

“We shall stay united and will not allow any other party to take advantage. People have chosen us but Balbir Singh Sidhu and the mayor betrayed the party,” he said.Another councillor said a majority of them had refused Balbir Sidhu’s offer to join the BJP.

AAP’s waiting game

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is being patient in its efforts to garner enough support to bring a no-confidence motion against the mayor.

According to sources, the party has contacted some of the councillors but is yet to get a commitment from any of them.