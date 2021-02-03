Amarinder still in ‘Amritsar declaration’ mindset: Tarun Chugh

In a statement issued here, Chugh took a strong exception to the fact that the Congress's indecision on the Anandpur Sahib resolution demands was being compared with the farmer bills. (Twitter/@tarunchughbjp)

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Wednesday that Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s reference to Operation Blue Star during the all-party meeting indicated that he was still in the mindset of the infamous “Amritsar declaration” that he had signed as an Akali leader in 1994.

In a statement issued here, Chugh took a strong exception to the fact that the Congress’s indecision on the Anandpur Sahib resolution demands was being compared with the farmer bills.

He said Amarinder’s reference to Operation Blue Star, which the Congress had executed, would always remain a blot on the Congress which the Punjabis and the people of the nation have not forgotten.

“Amarinder being signatory of the Amritsar declaration which had secessionist overtones was still, as a Congress Chief Minister, in the same mindset which is dangerous not only for Punjab but for the entire country,” Chugh said.

He said after playing his dubious role as an Akali leader in early 1980s, Amarinder now is a cosy part of the Congress which was responsible for anti-Sikh riots and driving Punjab to more than a decade-long bloodshed.

“His double standards continue even today when he is on the one hand inciting disruptive elements in Punjab and creating a serious law and order situation in the state and on the other hand is paying lip service to resolving the farmers’ issues,” Chugh said.