Amarinder slams remarks made by Sidhu’s advisors

TAKING STRONG exception to the recent statements by two advisors of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on sensitive issues like Kashmir and Pakistan, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday warned against such “atrocious and ill-conceived” comments that were “potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country”.

The CM urged Sidhu’s advisors to “stick to giving advice to the PPCC president” and “not speak on matters of which they clearly had little or no knowledge, and had no understanding of the implications of their comments”.

Amarinder was reacting to Dr Pyare Lal Garg’s remark allegedly questioning the CM’s criticism of Pakistan, as well to an earlier statement by Malwinder Singh Mali on Kashmir. Garg and Mali were recently appointed by Sidhu as his advisors.

He said that the statements were “totally misplaced and antagonistic to the stated position of India and the Congress on Pakistan and Kashmir”. He urged the Punjab Congress president to rein in his advisors “before they end up doing more damage to India’s interests”.