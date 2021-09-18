Governance on backburner, could impact polls: AAP, Omar on Amarinder resignation

After Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigned from his position on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party said Congress has cheated the people of the state, with the power tussle within the party having pushed crucial issues on the backburner. National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah also slammed the grand old party, saying infighting will hurt its chances of putting up a serious challenge to the BJP in the Assembly polls due next year.

In a video message, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha in Punjabi said, “Congress has cheated the people of Punjab. They do not care about the welfare of Punjab, but their own personal happiness. Congress is a drowning Titanic that neither has vision nor commitment or performance.”

He tweeted, “Governance in the state of Punjab has been the biggest casualty in Congress’s ‘Game of Thrones’.”

Meanwhile, Abdullah said the Congress party’s actions have a direct impact on every political party outside the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as almost 200 Lok Sabha seats see a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP.

In a series of tweets, he said, “I guess it’s too much to expect the Congress to take the fight to the BJP when its state leaders are too busy fighting amongst themselves.”

“Ordinarily I wouldn’t give a toss about the fratricide in the Congress party – their party, their business. However what the Congress does has a direct fallout for every political party outside the NDA orbit because almost 200 Lok Sabha seats see a direct BJP – Cong fight,” he added.

Following Amarinder’s resignation, Punjab Congress MLAs authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to pick a new CLP leader.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who was one of the two central observers deputed by the party, told reporters that 78 of 80 party MLAs were present in the meeting.

He said another resolution praising and thanking Amarinder Singh for his contribution towards Punjab and the Congress was also unanimously passed at the meeting. “We expect that the party will continue to get guidance of Amarinder Singh,” he said.

Meanwhile, former BJP minister Mohan Lal said the writing was on the wall for Amarinder as soon as Sidhu was made the state Congress president. He also extended an invitation to the former Punjab CM to join BJP.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that after failing to perform and deliver in the last four and a half years, the Congress in Punjab is “licking the dust” to revive itself. “Replacing the Congress chief minister is a panic reaction from the Congress high command to salvage the situation after it failed to deliver in the last more than four and a half years,” he said.

Chugh said the Congress would be decimated in the forthcoming Assembly elections and no last-minute desperate measures will help. “The mafia raj of the Congress in Punjab would prove to be the last nail in its coffin in Punjab,” he added.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Amarinder’s resignation was an admission on the part of Congress as well as its high command that the party had failed to perform in the state and had nothing to show for more than four and a half years of governance.

He added that a mere change of guard will not save Congress party’s sinking ship in Punjab. “The Congress cannot hope to save its incompetent government and befool Punjabis with a mere change in face,” said Sukhbir.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Congress infighting has done a lot of damage to Punjab and its people.

(With inputs from Man Aman Singh Chhina & agencies)