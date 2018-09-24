Amarinder Singh to address a rally in Badal bastion on October 7

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (File) Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will address a rally at Killianwali in Lambi, to take on former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal over the sacrilege issue on the latter’s home turf, on October 7.

A Congress party delegation Sunday reviewed the Killianwali grain market site for the proposed rally. The delegation consisted of Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, along with Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Raja Warring and Captain Sandeep Sandhu, said a statement.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced his decision to hold the rally in Lambi, the Assembly constituency of Badal, after the Zila Parishad elections in the state.

“The former Chief Minister had been trying to spread a disinformation campaign on the issue of Bargari and other sacrilege cases, as well as the incidents of police firing on innocent and peaceful protestors in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, since the Commission had come out with its report,” said Amarinder in a statement.

“Badal, who had been under fire ever since the report was tabled in the state Assembly, was clearly desperate to divert public attention from his own role in these cases and was exploiting the religious sentiments of the people to protect his interests,” the statement said.

