Amarinder Singh ticks off Pakistan minister over provocative tweet on Army

Reacting strongly to a tweet by Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain attempting to “incite mutiny among Punjabis in the Indian Army”, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked Pakistan to mind their own business and keep out of India’s internal matters.

Advertising

“Stop trying to interfere in India’s internal matter. And let me tell you that the Indian Army is a disciplined and nationalist force, unlike your Army@fawadchaudhry. Your provocative statement will not work, nor will the soldiers in our Army follow your divisive diktats,” he wrote on Twitter.

Warning Islamabad against continued attempts to interfere in the Kashmir issue, Amarinder said: “Kashmir is and will remain an integral part of India.”

Earlier in the day, Hussain had tweeted: “I appeal to all Punjabis in Indian army to refuse to be part of injustice/zulm and deny duty in Kashmir.” The tweet was both in English and Punjabi. Chaudhry is Pakistan’s federal minister for science & technology.