Amarinder Singh tells youths to be Punjab’s ambassadors, counter propaganda

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday 18 youngsters, one from France and 17 from UK, as part of his government’s ‘Connect with Your Roots’ (CYR) programme, and asked them to act as the state’s ambassadors in countering the “negative propaganda” being spread in foreign lands by “vested interests”.

Advertising

CM interacted with the group over tea at his official residence here. The youth are on a 10-day visit to different parts of the state. This is the third CYR batch that is visiting the state.

“You are our ambassadors, who would act as a force multiplier in dispelling any misgiving about Punjab which some vested interests are trying to create through negative propaganda abroad,” he told the youths, urging them to “harness full potential of the innovative CYR initiative to further complement and create awareness about the state’s growth story”.

The students, who upon their arrival in Chandigarh on Monday visited the Capitol Complex, Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake, would also be attending the Independence Day function at Hoshiarpur. They will visit Virasat-e-Khalsa heritage complex and Takht Keshgarh Sahib.

The programme was launched by Amarinder Singh government with an aim to provide a platform to Indian youth settled abroad to connect with their roots by visiting the birth place or the native village of their ancestors in Punjab, from London (UK) in September, 2017. The first batch of youngsters toured Punjab for ten days in August 2018 and the second batch of 22 students visited in February this year.