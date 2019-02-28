Punjab: CM reviews security arrangements, to visit border areas today

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Wednesday held a meeting in Jalandhar with top officials of the Army, the Border Security Force (BSF), the ITBP and the Punjab Police and appealed to people not to heed to rumour mongering.

Before leaving for Jalandhar, Amarinder also reviewed security arrangements with officials of the Chief Minister’s Office, Home Department and the DGP. A decision was taken that the government would not order evacuation of villages at the border yet.

The meeting in Jalandhar was attended by Maj Gen R K Singh, Sunil Mohan (DIG BSF), Sq Leader Rahul Naik and Achal Sharma (Commandant ITBP). The officials briefed the Chief Minister about the security measures undertaken at all the sensitive installations, including the Army bases and the airports, in the region. Adequate steps have also been taken to prepare the civil hospitals to handle any situation, which might arise in the current circumstances.

In a statement later, the CM said that situation was under control and the security forces and the district administrations, were aggressively countering all rumours.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CM postponed his programme to visit border areas due to inclement weather and space restrictions imposed in the morning.

Amarinder had to use a chopper to reach Pathankot. But he left by road in the afternoon to reach Jalandhar, where he would be addressing a job fair on Thursday. From there he would go to the border areas. His itinerary is not being disclosed.

The CM, the statement said, would go around the border areas in the districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Faridkot and Ferozepur over the next two days to instill confidence among the people. He has also asked the police and security forces to sensitise the people about the situation, in wake of the Indian Air Force (IAF) air strikes on militant hideouts across the Line of Control (LoC) following the Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir.

Amarinder Singh extended all possible help from the state to the Army to tackle the situation and ensure that the border areas remain stable and secure amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The state, he said, was fully prepared to deal with any eventuality amid the escalating tensions at the LoC.

Amarinder Singh said later the armed and paramilitary forces had taken sufficient measures to ensure the state’s preparedness and the safety of its people.