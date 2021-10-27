Amarinder Singh Press Conference Live Updates: Former Punjab CM likely to launch political party at 11 am

Amarinder Singh Press Conference Live Updates: Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is expected to launch his own political party during a press conference in Chandigarh today. Last week, the ousted Chief Minister said that he will launch his own political party and announced that he may ally with the BJP if the farmers’ protest is resolved, along with factions of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

A day ahead of the press conference, the Congress high command reached out to several party leaders from Punjab on Tuesday. As soon as Amarinder’s media adviser Raveen Thukral sent out invites for Wednesday’s presser, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi invited at least five MLAs to Delhi and held separate meetings with them.

Hitting out at his political ‘rivals’ on Tuesday, Singh accused them of attacking his supporters in Patiala. “From personal attacks, they’ve now stooped to threats and harassment of my supporters in Patiala and elsewhere. Let me tell my rivals they can’t defeat me with such low-level political games. They will neither win votes nor people’s hearts with such tactics,” they said.