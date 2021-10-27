scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Amarinder Singh Press Conference Live Updates: Former Punjab CM likely to launch political party at 11 am

Capt Amarinder Singh to address press conference live updates: Last week, the ousted Chief Minister said that he will launch his own political party and announced that he may ally with the BJP if the farmers’ protest is resolved, along with factions of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, New Delhi |
Updated: October 27, 2021 9:40:01 am
Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh (File)

Amarinder Singh Press Conference Live Updates: Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is expected to launch his own political party during a press conference in Chandigarh today. Last week, the ousted Chief Minister said that he will launch his own political party and announced that he may ally with the BJP if the farmers’ protest is resolved, along with factions of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

A day ahead of the press conference, the Congress high command reached out to several party leaders from Punjab on Tuesday. As soon as Amarinder’s media adviser Raveen Thukral sent out invites for Wednesday’s presser, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi invited at least five MLAs to Delhi and held separate meetings with them.

Hitting out at his political ‘rivals’ on Tuesday, Singh accused them of attacking his supporters in Patiala. “From personal attacks, they’ve now stooped to threats and harassment of my supporters in Patiala and elsewhere. Let me tell my rivals they can’t defeat me with such low-level political games. They will neither win votes nor people’s hearts with such tactics,” they said.

Live Blog

 Amarinder Singh press conference Live Updates: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh likely to launch political party at 11 am. Follow this space for the latest updates

09:40 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi to address media after Cong Cabinet meeting ahead of Amarinder's press conference

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi will address the media ahead of Capt Amarinder Singh's press conference. A Punjab Congress Cabinet meeting is set to begin shortly at Circuit House in Ludhiana. 

09:00 (IST)27 Oct 2021
All eyes on Captain press meet today, AICC reaches out to miffed ex-ministers

A day ahead of former CM Amarinder Singh’s scheduled press conference in Chandigarh, the Congress high command reached out to several party leaders from Punjab on Tuesday.

As soon as Amarinder’s media adviser Raveen Thukral sent out invites for Wednesday’s presser, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi invited at least five MLAs to Delhi and held separate meetings with them.

Thukral had sent out messages that Amarinder would be holding a press conference at 11 am on Wednesday. Read the full report here. 

Rahul is learnt to have met MLAs and former Cabinet ministers Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Sunder Sham Arora and Balbir Singh Sidhu and held meetings with them on Tuesday evening. These former ministers were considered close to the CM.

