Amarinder Singh orders ban on TV serial, writes to Centre

Warning against any attempts to disturb peace and communal harmony, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh late Saturday ordered immediate ban on the telecast of the TV serial ‘Ram-Siya Ke Luv-Kush’, which has sparked protests among the Valmiki community.

Acting on the CM’s orders, deputy commissioners across Punjab started issuing the notification banning the telecast of the serial, aired on Colors TV, by cable operators in their respective districts, a government statement said.

The Valmiki community had on Saturday called for a bandh to protest against the serial which they alleged distorted history and hurt their religious sentiments. Endorsing the Valmiki community’s stand on the issue, the CM also wrote to the Government of India to instruct the direct-to-home service providers to stop the telecast of the serial.

The state government will not allow peace in the state to be disturbed, the CM said and warned that nobody would be allowed to hurt the religious sentiments of any community or take law and order into their hands.

Any responsible producer should refrain from producing or launching such a programme/serial, the CM said, adding that his government respects the religious sentiments of every community and would ensure that the serial is not telecast in the state.

He has asked the DGP to ensure strict vigil and crack down on disruptive elements.