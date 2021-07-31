Amarinder Singh inaugurates Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial, to seek acquisition of martyr’s pistol and diary from UK 

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh dedicated the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial to the public during a state-level function organised on the freedom fighter’s 82nd martyrdom day | Photo: Twitter/@capt_amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Saturday said his government would take up the issue of acquiring the pistol and diary of Shaheed Udham Singh from United Kingdom with the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

After dedicating the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial to the public during a state-level function organised here on the freedom fighter’s 82nd martyrdom day, the chief minister told reporters that the martyr’s ashes were brought to India after four long decades with a great deal of effort.

The pistol with which Shaheed Udham Singh killed the then Lt Governor of Punjab Michael O’Dwyer is currently in Scotland, besides a diary which is also located in that country, he said.

The chief minister added that the central government should pursue the matter with British High Commission so that these objects of historical significance can be brought to the country. Once they reach India, they shall be displayed in a museum at the memorial which will soon be turned into a world-class site, he added.

Singh said soon another memorial would be erected to commemorate the numerous unsung heroes of the freedom struggle. Such monuments serve as reminders of our glorious legacy and are instrumental in helping us imbibe the spirit of patriotism, he stated.