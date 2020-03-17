Three yrs of Cong government: Sukhbir has five questions for Captain

SAD president said Amarinder Singh “lied shamelessly” in the name of the great ‘Guru Sahiban’, taking a “false oath” in the name of Guru Gobind Singh, “only to cheat farmers” on debt waiver and jobs to suicide-hit families. (PTI photo) SAD president said Amarinder Singh “lied shamelessly” in the name of the great ‘Guru Sahiban’, taking a “false oath” in the name of Guru Gobind Singh, “only to cheat farmers” on debt waiver and jobs to suicide-hit families. (PTI photo)

A day after the Amarinder Singh government in the state highlighted its achievements on the completion of three years in office, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal dubbed the Congress rule as the period of betrayal marked by the neglect of people. Sukhbir also posed five questions to the chief minister asking him to answer to the people of Punjab as “Mukh Sewadar”.

“For how many hours did you (Captain) go to office in last three years; how many hours have ypu spent in Punjab; How many times have you gone to Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple or any other religious places to seek blessings to run the government; Tell us one welfare scheme you have started; and tell us one development project your government initiated,” Sukhbir asked Amarinder.

Addressing the press conference to list the “poll promises failures” of the Congress government, Sukhbir said, the last three years was a “period when the people of Punjab got nothing except betrayal, indifference and neglect at the hands of a power-drunk and arrogant ruler who humiliated Punjabis, treating even meeting people below his royal dignity”.

He said Amarinder Singh “lied shamelessly” in the name of the great ‘Guru Sahiban’, taking a “false oath” in the name of Guru Gobind Singh, “only to cheat farmers” on debt waiver and jobs to suicide-hit families.

Stating that the Congress government has “not fulfilled” any promise made to people, Badal said, “Forget implementing the Rs 90,000-crore farm loan waiver, the government has not even released one rupee to any farmer from the Rs 3,000 crore allocated for loan waiver in the last year’s budget.”

He said farm suicide victim families were promised a government job, Rs 10 lakh compensation and waiver of loans, but there was not even a single case where government fulfilled the promise. The government was not even releasing Rs 450 crore due to sugarcane farmers, he alleged.

Asserting that even the government employees were at the receiving end of ‘dandas’ and repression, Sukhbir said they were not given dearness allowance dues of Rs 4,000 crore and the Sixth Pay Commission had been delayed by one year. He said the government was refusing to regularize 27,000 contractual employees.

No single big investment has come to Punjab in the last three years, Sukhbir alleged.

He said power tariffs had gone up by 17 times in three years from around Rs 5.50 per unit under their rule to Rs 8.5 per unit. He said power tariffs for the industry too had gone up to Rs 9 per unit, crippling the industrial sector.

The SAD president said that Punjab was suffering financially and witnessing “a negative growth rate since the last three years”.

