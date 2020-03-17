In power, yet powerless

The voices of dissent within the party ranging from senior leaders like PPCC president Sunil Jakhar to Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh have forced the CM to announce during the budget session that a White Paper on power will be brought out by the state government by the Monsoon Session. (File photo) The voices of dissent within the party ranging from senior leaders like PPCC president Sunil Jakhar to Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh have forced the CM to announce during the budget session that a White Paper on power will be brought out by the state government by the Monsoon Session. (File photo)

Three years after it came to power with the promise of re-negotiating the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) entered into with private energy producers by the previous SAD-BJP government, the failure to do so has become a millstone around Capt Amarinder Singh’s government attracting criticism from within Congress as well as opposition parties.

The voices of dissent within the party ranging from senior leaders like Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar to Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh have forced the CM to announce during the budget session that a White Paper on power will be brought out by the state government by the Monsoon Session.

However, Amarinder’s appearance in Vidhan Sabha clutching a sheaf of papers, purported to be be a draft report of the White Paper, did little to appease his own party members as well as opposition ranks.

To add insult to injury during the Budget Session, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), whom Congress blames for the high power tariff and faulty PPAs, was most vocal in demanding a probe into the exorbitant power tariff in the state and holding protests for the same.

The Aam Aadmi party (AAP), the principal opposition party in the state, has been leading ‘morchas’ in the state for some time now against the high power tariff. The party has threatened to disconnect power to Amarinder’s palace in Patiala, Moti Mahal. Sensing that the state government was dithering at bringing out a White Paper on power, AAP brought out its own white paper with scathing criticism of the government.

Thus, repeated power tariff hikes in the state since 2017, when Congress came to power, coupled with the failure to act on re-negotiating the PPA or terminating them, has resulted in a negative perception of the Congress government.

AAP Punjab president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann has demanded that the Chief Minister should answer why the consumers were forced to pay higher tariff as compared to other states though Punjab produced its own electricity.

The Leader of Opposition, Harpal Cheema, has also alleged that power consumers were being forced to pay between Rs 9 and Rs 12 per unit which was “much higher” as compared to electricity rates in other states.

Mann said on the one hand, Punjab which produces own electricity, was selling electricity to consumers at higher rates and on the other hand, the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi, which produces not even a single unit of power, was providing cheapest electricity to the people there.

Another aspect which has caused acute embarrassment to the Congress government in the state is the fact that when in opposition, it’s leaders had been promising specific action against private power producers once they were voted to power. Yet nothing has happened on the ground.

Jakhar wages a lonely battle

Sunil Jakhar, for instance, stated on record in 2016 while in opposition, that the Talwandi Sabo power plant owned by Sterlite Energy Limited (SEL) was “illegal”. Jakhar had said that when Congress comes to power, the PPA with SEL will be scrapped and money paid to the company would also be recovered apart from fixing the responsibility of bureaucrats and politicians, who awarded this project “illegally” to SEL.

Cut to 2018 and Jakhar was still writing letters to the Capt Amarinder Singh demanding a probe into the irregularities committed in Talwandi Sabo Power Plant. According to him, Talwandi Sabo power plant was to pay a penalty of Rs 850 crore which it had not paid to the government.

Fast forward to 2020 and Sunil Jakhar, who is still fighting a lonely battle, reportedly lost his cool at a meeting in which Amarinder was also present and broadly hinted at the role of the law department of the state government in losing some prominent cases which had a bearing on the power sector.

At the meeting, also attended by Advocate General Atul Nanda, Jakhar is said to have asked Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh and Finance Secretary Anirudh Tewari about money spent on the Law Department.

Not surprisingly, the Congress MLAs are finding it increasingly difficult to justify the government’s inaction in dealing with the PPAs. To make matters worse for them, the SAD is not cowing down as far as allegations against them are concerned and has launched a counter attack on the state government for the power tariff woes.

Akalis on offensive against govt

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia has accused the Congress government of putting additional burden on power consumers. “Power is costliest in Punjab at this moment,” claimed Majithia and added that when the SAD-BJP left the government, the power rate was much cheaper than what was now under the Congress-led regime.

“The Congress had promised to provide electricity at Rs 5 per unit. But now, people are being charged Rs 9-10 per unit which was exorbitant, ” said Akali leader Parambans Singh Romana.

Leader of the Akali Dal’s legislative wing, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, claimed that the power consumers in the state have been burdened with high electricity bills. “During our regime, the power was being supplied at Rs 5 per unit to people, but now they are being charged Rs 10-11 per unit,” he alleged in the budget session protest.

Tata Power threatens shutdown

To add to the state government’s problems, power shutdown from Tata Power’s Mundra plant in Gujarat is anticipated if five states, including Punjab, fail to implement a proposed tariff hike from March this year.

The power company has informed Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra that it is not in a position to run the plant as losses from the unit are mounting. It wants the states to pass the additional fuel cost to customers or face complete power shutdown.

However, last week, Tata Power said it had decided to defer the shutting down of its 4,000 MW Mundra power plant to March 20 due to intervention of Centre, which is mediating with the states.

Faced with mounting criticism, there are reports that CM Amarinder Singh is thinking of implementing some measures to make power cheaper for domestic consumers in the state by rolling back 20 per cent taxes and cess levied on base tariff.

The state levies 13 per cent electricity duty, 2 per cent Municipal Corporation Tax, and 5 per cent Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) for urban consumers. For rural consumers, it levies an electricity duty of 15 per cent. The IDC is charged from all consumers except farmers.

AAP ‘white paper’ on power

A ‘white paper’ on power, which was distributed by AAP MLA from Sunam, Aman Arora, during the Budget Session this year, states that the genesis of Punjab’s PPA woes lie in the first term of Capt Amarinder’s government from 2002-07 and that the SAD-BJP government further exacerbated the problem in their ten year rule from 2007 to 2017.

“Complete lack of political leadership of successive governments absence of any long term vision and far sightedness as well as administrative and bureaucratic failures have resulted in the present situation,” says Aman Arora.

Arora points out that in March 2006, the Punjab government, in association with Government of India, and with the approval of the full board of the then Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB), now PSPCL, approved the setting up of two thermal plants of 1000MW capacity each at Nabha and Banawala (Talwandi Sabo).

In September 2006, the Punjab cabinet, under Capt Amarinder Singh, decided to accord approval to operate these power plans on Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) basis.

However, in January 2011, the PSEB (now Punjab State Power Corporation limited-PSPCL) offered to the promoters that the plants be instead run on Build Operate Own (BOO) basis instead of BOOT and increased the capacity from 1000 MW to 1200 MW.

“Had the original proposal of BOOT been retained, the ownership of the plan would have rested with the state and saved the people from the shock of tariff hikes inflicted by the private thermal plants,” the AAP ‘white paper’ states.

It also also notes that the SAD-BJP government cleared three projects of 3920 MW and signed the PPAs in such a manner that fixed charges had to be paid for even surrendered power.

“The cost for power not purchased can go up to Rs 3,513 crore annually (PSPCL figures), for 25 years it can go up to a whopping Rs 87,825 crore,’ the paper states.

It further notes that the then state government agreed to buy 100 per cent power produced by these plants knowing well that there is a huge gap between peak summer (14000 MW0 and peak winter (3000 MW) demands. The paper accuses the then government of not following the Gujarat policy which envisages first right of refusal within 90 days and buying 20 per cent of the capacity at variable charges (coal charges only).

AAP also accuses the then government of having failed to recover Rs 1,231 crore as liquidated damages from these plants for the delay in their commissioning.

In the new Congress government, again under Capt Amarinder Singh, from March 2017 onwards, the state government faced considerable set back in the Supreme Court and lost appeals filed by thermal plants against the orders of lower authorities which had gone in favour of Punjab government.

“This amounts to a loss of Rs 2800 crores till date and subsequently Rs 500 crore annual for next 20 years amounting to a figure of Rs 10,000 crore,” says Aman Arora.

AAP also accuses malafide intentions to be behind the decision not to go in for revision appeals to save the massive loss of money from public exchequer due to the apex court’s orders.

“As if these legal setbacks were not enough, the Punjab government decided to shut down four all the four units of Bathinda Thermal Plan and two units of Ropar Thermal Plant with effect from January 2018 after having spent Rs 737 crore on their upgradation and modernisation and increasing their life span till 2030-31,” the white paper states.

Due to pro-private players approach of the Congress government, power sector in Punjab has virtually been handed over to the private sector players unlike other state due to which the Plant Load Factor (PLF) at state owned thermal plants at Bathinda, Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar has fallen to an all time low power generation.

AAP also states that the PLF of Punjab is the lowest as compared to the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

“It is due to this extremely low PLF of state owned plants in Punjab that the state government has to pay fixed charges amounting to Rs 741 crores for surrendered power in 2018-19 have been levied and charged to consumers,” the paper states.

Loss due to theft of power

The opposition has alleged that the loss due to theft of power was due to political collusion and ineptness of PSPCL and that this too contributes to higher tariffs for paying consumers.

As per the latest reports of PSPCL, the metered sale has decreased by 2.82 per cent of whole transmission and distribution losses have gone up by 3.72 per cent.

Aggregate transmission and commercial losses are above 20 per cent and the defaulting amount has also increased to about Rs 300 crores, charges AAP.

Even Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) has in its last tariff orders re-assessed the losses as 16.34 per cent instead of 13.68 per cent as projected by PSPCL and imposed a fine of Rs 495 crore, which is a indication of gross failure of the Punjab government and PSPCL, says Aman Arora.

“To further burn a hole in the pocket of the consumer, the government levies which are to be paid by consumer in addition to their electricity bills are the highest in the state as compared to neighbouring states. Punjab charges 133 paise per unit as levies as compared to Haryana (21), Uttar Pradesh (5), Himachal Pradesh (15), Delhi (25) and Chandigarh (9),” states AAP.

‘Perception created that PPAs are iron-clad’

Why is the Punjab government dithering on acting on PPAs?

I think a perception has created that these PPAs are so iron-clad that the government cannot wriggle out of them. Whether it is true or not, but definitely a perception has been created by vested interests. It is in this context I had said that even if these are iron-clad you need a person like Alexander or Capt Amarinder Singh to smash these PPAs. I still feel strongly that we can find a way out of the rigmarole of what Sukhbir Badal has done.

The piquant situation for Congress is that now the Akalis are demanding a probe in power woes of the state. Your comment.

This is the height of going about unabashedly and thumping their chests. This is all the more reason that we should nail their hide for all the people to see. This is all the more reason for us to go after them and expose their nefarious designs. Sukhbir is in a catch-me-if-you-can situation and they are trying to blame us for their misdeeds.

You have repeatedly raised a private power producer’s case of alleged irregularities over the years but nothing has come out of it. Why?

I think they are the biggest culprits. They have set the ball rolling in all this PPA business. They are the key to solving this iron-clad situation. But now I personally think that we can get Punjab out of the clutches of these leaches who are sucking blood of common man.

With two years remaining in this government’s term do you think something can be done still?

I still hold that these PPAs have to be cancelled or re-negotiated to the advantage of the people of Punjab. We cannot allow these industrialists or corporate houses to draw people’s hard earned money. I think the realisation is there that is why Capt Saab (CM Amarinder Singh) announced a White Paper. I believe there are ways and means to get Punjab free of these PPAs.

‘Huge kickbacks involved in PPAs’

How do you see the performance of the Capt Amarinder government in power sector?

As far as power purchase is concerned, the state government has not fulfilled any of its promises and the power tariff has been hiked numerous times. Advocates who were representing the state government’s case earlier and had won for it in appellate tribunal was changed suddenly in Supreme Court. It is a very serious issue and it seems that the state government has surrendered to the private power producers.

Why do you think that the government has not acted on the PPAs’ issue in three years?

There are big kickbacks involved. This is my information that massive amounts of money is involved. There are still two years left of this government and they can do a lot in this time but I do not think that want to do anything. If they did not act in past three years, then even if they do something it will only be some temporary measure to get votes. I am not too hopeful because of the huge monies involved in all this business.

What measures do you think need to be taken in power sector?

Apart from re-negotiating PPAs, there is a need to get an audit done of the functioning of the PSPCL and this includes the transmission losses, coal washing charges and the various kind of cess that have been levied on the consumers etc. Until and unless PSPCL is cleaned up like the Delhi government has done, nothing will happen. (As told to Man Aman Singh Chhina)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.